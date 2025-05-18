Matthew Tuff has taken on the role of president of the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) and emphasised the importance of personal injury lawyers amplifying their impact on clients' lives. Speaking at the association's annual general meeting, he encouraged fellow members to remember their motivations in the profession. “Let’s remember why we chose this job - to fight for those who find themselves at the lowest point in their lives and to help them to rebuild those lives,” said Mr Tuff, who is known for his expertise in catastrophic injury claims.

He highlighted the vulnerability of injured clients against large insurance companies, noting, “In their need for redress to help them turn their lives around, they risk standing alone against big, corporate insurance companies. And, it is you who make sure that these vulnerable, injured people, and their families, are not in that fight alone.” Mr Tuff called for a strong and united voice within the profession, stating, “More than ever, we need a strong, united voice... APIL is proud to be that voice and proud to be the champion of the claimant PI sector.”

Mr Tuff also reaffirmed his commitment to the Rebuilding Shattered Lives campaign, which is designed to restore faith in personal injury lawyers and prioritise the needs of injured individuals in policy discussions. In addressing another critical issue, he expressed concern over the “increasing abuse of fundamental dishonesty rules,” adding, “It is awful that a claimant who may have experienced catastrophic injuries and psychological trauma is, on top of everything else, wrongly accused of dishonesty.”

Furthermore, he praised the Serious Injury Guide, a project marking its 10th anniversary which he utilises in his own practice. “As a mature, modern, pragmatic organisation, APIL is open to collaborating with defendant organisations if this can help to achieve positive outcomes for victims of negligence,” he remarked.

The annual meeting also introduced new members of APIL’s executive committee, including Sabrina Lawlor from Thompsons Solicitors representing Northern Ireland and James Byrne from Deka Chambers as the dedicated barrister seat. Additional officers Jonathan Scarsbrook of Irwin Mitchell and Erin Darling-Finan from Amicus Law were also elected.