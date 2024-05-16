The Law Society of Scotland has strengthened its governing Council with the addition of four new members and the reappointment of six others. Following a recent nomination period, the new members joining the Council are:

Baktosch Gillan – Arbroath, Dundee & Forfar constituency

Rebecca Fraser – Campbeltown, Dumbarton, Dunoon, Fort William, Oban & Rothesay constituency

Caroline Harrison – Greenock, Kilmarnock & Paisley constituency

Eilidh Dobson – England, Wales & Northern Ireland constituency

The reappointed members are:

Serena Sutherland and Sheekha Saha (Dingwall, Dornoch, Elgin, Inverness, Kirkwall, Lerwick, Lochmaddy, Portree, Stornoway, Tain & Wick)

Struan Ferguson (Duns, Haddington, Jedburgh, Peebles & Selkirk)

Former Law Society Presidents Ken Dalling and John Mulholland (Alloa, Falkirk, Linlithgow & Stirling)

Additionally, Iain Burke is rejoining the Council after a six-year absence, representing Duns, Haddington, Jedburgh, Peebles & Selkirk.

Diane McGiffen, Chief Executive of the Law Society of Scotland, highlighted the significance of these appointments: “The Law Society’s governing Council sits at the heart of everything we do, supporting our staff and committees while making key decisions on our current operations and future strategic direction. Our new and returning Council members offer an ideal mixture of continuity and renewal. Their contributions will be vital as we continue to support members and the public, access to justice, and ongoing legislation reforming criminal justice and the regulation of legal services.”

McGiffen also expressed gratitude to those leaving the Council, especially noting the contributions of the immediate Past President Murray Etherington, along with Campbell Read, Philip Lafferty, and James Bryden.

The newly appointed Council members will attend their first meeting on Friday, 17 May, marking the beginning of their tenure and contribution to the Law Society's mission of enhancing the legal profession and serving the public interest.