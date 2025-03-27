Net-Defence partners with For Legal

UK law firms are increasingly being targeted by cybercriminals, with the legal sector accounting for over 24% of global cyber-attacks. In response, Net-Defence has partnered with For Legal to provide expert-led cyber security training for legal professionals through on-demand webinars.

The Law Society has warned that the legal sector is particularly vulnerable to cyber threats due to the sensitive information it handles, such as personal details, business intelligence, and legal documents. With cybercrime expected to cost £8.5 trillion globally in 2025, law firms must prioritise cyber resilience and staff training to mitigate risks.

Net-Defence provides IT support, telephony, and cyber resilience services. Through its collaboration with For Legal, it offers webinars that equip legal professionals with essential cyber security knowledge. More than 1,500 legal professionals have completed CPD-accredited sessions addressing key threats such as phishing, ransomware, and business email compromise (BEC).

Debra Cairns, Managing Director at Net-Defence said "We are delighted to form the partnership with For Legal and over the past year it has been great to see the demand, traction, and impact that our webinars have had in the industry. Regular training for staff with regards to cyber security best practices is essential in mitigating the risk of data breaches in the legal sector. My ethos is to simplify cyber security and to educate businesses on best practices and ensure support is affordable, attainable, and available for all. Our webinars support professionals in understanding the risks to the UK legal sector, using real life examples and practical steps, and we are delighted to continue the partnership into 2025."

One of the most popular webinars, hosted by John Hay, Ethical Hacker and Head of Cyber Resilience at Net-Defence, examines five infamous cyber-attacks and their lessons for strengthening digital defences. It is available to watch for free at: https://www.formediagroup.co.uk/forlegal/webinars/five-infamous-cyber-attacks-and-what-we-can-learn-from-them.

As an ethical hacker, John assesses the security of computer systems by identifying weaknesses and vulnerabilities. John said "It’s key to delve into these incidents to comprehend the legal implications and the imperative role of proactive measures. By comprehending the lessons from these attacks, individuals can reinforce their understanding of cybersecurity risks, bolster their defences, and contribute to creating a more resilient digital environment."

Debra added "Given the sensitive nature of their work law firms are an increasingly attractive target for cyber attacks. We work closely with a number of bodies to raise awareness about the dangers of these attacks across the sector. Mitigating cyber risks begins with identifying the threats that could compromise a firm’s security, strong defences and education and training need to be at the forefront. The first line of defence against cyber attacks is people, and employees must be aware of the risks and recognise potential threats."