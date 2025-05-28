Leading East Midlands law firm Nelsons has announced a significant bolstering of its expert private client service in Derby, following the recent acquisition of Else Solicitors and the addition of two seasoned legal professionals. This growth illustrates the firm's dedication to empowering individuals and families throughout Derby and nearby areas, especially in light of the latest government reforms. Helen Salisbury, partner and head of private client at Nelsons' Derby office, expressed her enthusiasm for the team's expansion by stating, “The past few months have been an exceptionally busy and exciting time for our Derby-based team with the acquisition of Else Solicitors and the recruitment of more talented individuals." She highlighted how the recent budget announcements, specifically regarding pension and inheritance changes, have created an urgent need for individuals to revisit their estate planning, particularly in relation to business property relief and agricultural property relief. “Our team is well-equipped to guide clients through these complexities and provide tailored advice for those navigating these important matters,” Helen added.

The acquisition of Else Solicitors has brought Kathryn Caple, a legal director with two decades of experience in wills and probate, along with a strong client following. Alongside her, Myah Armstrong, an ambitious paralegal pursuing formal legal qualifications, has joined the team, further boosting its capabilities. Regarding her transition, Kathryn remarked, “It has been such a positive experience moving to Nelsons and into the Derby private client team. Everyone has been so welcoming and it's great to have more people to learn from." She expressed confidence in the team’s diverse expertise, predicting continued growth.

In addition to Kathryn and Myah, the team has welcomed Tom Glenister and Bianca Gregory from Geldards. Tom, who joined as a senior associate in January and specialises in wills for vulnerable beneficiaries, is poised to play a pivotal role in mentoring junior colleagues and contributing to training initiatives. He is currently pursuing the prestigious STEP (Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners) qualification, which aligns him with Helen and Kathryn. Bianca, an experienced legal executive with nearly a decade of expertise in wills and probate, has rapidly become an essential member since her arrival in November.

Strengthening the team further is Heidi Van Rooyen, who has returned from maternity leave and is eager to enhance her skills while building her own caseload under Tom’s guidance. Recent graduate Sainabou Touray, who qualified as a solicitor in February after two years at Nelsons, adds further value to the team. Mentored by Helen Salisbury, Sainabou has gained extensive experience via a tailored training approach within the private client team. Helen remarked on the team’s enhancement, saying, “This tremendous growth not only supports our client service but also brings a wealth of knowledge and support within our office." She emphasised the importance of collaboration, stating that Kathryn and Tom's experience would be crucial in refining the team's management and enabling effective strategy implementation, while providing Sainabou with a clear path for skills development and career progression.