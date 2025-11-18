Nelsons, part of the expanding legal services group Lawfront, is concluding 2025 with the acquisition of Simpson Jones, a well-established firm in Derby known for its expertise in residential conveyancing, commercial property, and wills and probate. Founded in 2010 by Joanne Jones, Simpson Jones has cultivated a strong reputation over the years, completing thousands of property transactions and prioritising client service.

Stewart Vandermark, chief executive at Nelsons, expressed his satisfaction with the acquisition, stating, “Following the acquisition of Burton-based Else Solicitors in January, we are proud to be ending the year as strongly as we started.” He acknowledged the ongoing consolidation in the legal market and noted that this strategic move is part of Nelsons’ plan for regional growth. “Simpson Jones is a well-established name in the Derby conveyancing market, it was clear from the start there was alignment of culture and values between our firms and that together we would be stronger. I am pleased to welcome Joanne and the team and working with them in the coming months,” he added.

Joanne Jones reflected on the firm's journey, remarking, “As a firm, the focus has been on delivering the highest level of service to our clients. I am incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved during this time, but it felt like the right time to look at the future.” She described the alignment of values with Nelsons as a driving factor behind the decision to join forces. “An opportunity came up to explore becoming part of Nelsons, and having worked with them over the years, it quickly became clear that their culture, values and commitment to client care aligned perfectly with ours," she said.

Moreover, Joanne expressed her commitment to the Derby community, stating, “I’ve always been passionate about supporting the Derby community and I’m delighted to remain rooted here, while joining a firm that operates across the East Midlands. This new chapter will allow us to offer even greater support to our current clients and employees, who will now benefit from the greater resources that Nelsons as a Lawfront firm can provide.”

Neil Lloyd, CEO of Lawfront, provided insight into the broader strategy behind this acquisition. He remarked, “Lawfront brings its expertise and resources to help to achieve the growth ambitions of our firms’ leadership teams. The Simpson Jones acquisition by Nelsons is a great example of this strategy in action. We welcome our colleagues at Simpson Jones to Lawfront and into Nelsons.”

As Nelsons solidifies its presence in the East Midlands with this latest acquisition, both firms anticipate enhanced client services and a strengthened community impact, paving the way for a promising future ahead.