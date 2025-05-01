Leading East Midlands law firm Nelsons has recently welcomed experienced employment law expert Rachel Hatton as a partner in its Derby office. With over 20 years of specialist experience in employment law and human resources, Rachel has been advising both local and national businesses on a range of employment law matters. Her expertise encompasses everything from handling day-to-day HR queries to managing complex issues such as disciplinary procedures, grievances, redundancies, TUPE processes, and senior executive exits.

In addition to her substantial advisory work, Rachel has significant experience conducting independent disciplinary or grievance investigations for clients. She has also assisted companies during the sale and purchase of businesses and has represented clients in contentious employment disputes leading to tribunal litigation.

Rachel's legal career began with her training as a solicitor at Rothera Bray. She joined Geldards in 2001, where she dedicated 15 years before transitioning into a consultancy role. In 2019, she took her expertise to Fraser Brown, and in 2023 became a partner after the firm's acquisition by Knights.

Speaking about her new role, Rachel expressed her enthusiasm, stating that "Nelsons is a name synonymous with quality legal services in the region, and I’m thrilled to be joining the well-established employment team." She emphasised that this move is like a “return to my roots,” allowing her to focus on supporting the local business community in the East Midlands. Rachel conveyed her excitement about building a strong presence for Nelsons in Derby and fostering collaboration with the existing team to attract new clients.

“Employment law is fundamentally about understanding people and their business needs, allowing us to provide truly tailored and effective advice,” she added. Additionally, Rachel highlighted her eagerness to guide teams through the evolving employment law landscape, especially given recent government changes.

Laura Kearsley, head of the employment team at Nelsons, also shared her thoughts on the appointment, stating, "We are proud to welcome Rachel to Nelsons; her extensive experience and deep understanding of the East Midlands market will be invaluable." Kearsley noted that Rachel's commitment to building strong client relationships and broad expertise would significantly enhance the team's ability to meet clients’ evolving needs, helping to solidify Nelsons' position as a leading employment law firm in the region.