Nelsons has marked a significant milestone with the promotion of two team members to partners, alongside 13 other promotions across the firm. Danielle Young, from the clinical negligence team in Leicester, and Sam Cawley, from Nottingham's investment management department, have both achieved partnership status amidst a wider set of advancements.

Danielle has been with Nelsons since 2011, qualifying in 2015, and during her decade-long tenure, she has provided counsel on a range of clinical negligence matters, including pregnancy and birth injuries, brain injuries, fatal incidents, surgical errors, and cauda equina syndrome. She expressed her gratitude for the opportunity by stating “My journey with Nelsons has been incredibly rewarding, empowering clients who have gone through often life-changing experiences, and helping them to receive the compensation they deserve. I am proud to be part of a brilliant team of highly experienced and hardworking lawyers, who have been supportive throughout the last 14 years and I hope to continue our positive growth.”

Sam joined the firm in 2020 as an investment director and has become a key player in investment advice for individuals, cash flow planning, pension and retirement planning, and inheritance tax planning. He remarked on his experiences, saying “Since joining Nelsons five years ago, much has changed in the world of wealth management, with clients relying on our expertise to help them navigate changes. I am proud of what the whole team has achieved, and how we continue to respond to the market. As partner, I hope to keep building our profile and position in the East Midlands and beyond, and to be an ongoing source of robust and reliable investment advice.”

The promotions extend beyond these two partners, with five new legal directors introduced across various teams. In Leicester, Rina Mistry enhances the family team with her knowledge in private children law, while Craig Bennett strengthens commercial litigation with a focus on contract disputes. Meanwhile, in Nottingham, Hannah Bridgwood addresses complex relationship breakdowns and high-value financial settlements in family law, Hayley Brown brings expertise in insolvency and asset recovery, and Jeremy Ward contributes experience in complex children proceedings.

The firm also welcomes five new senior associates, including Hannah Manewell in personal injury, Stuart Parris in private litigation, and Tom Newton in private client work, as well as Suzanne Castledine-Casey from investment management, and Lesley Harrison from the Leicester private litigation team.

Moreover, Kimberley Brown, who joined Nelsons in 2021, has been recognised with a promotion to senior marketing executive within the marketing and business development team.

Stewart Vandermark, chief executive at Nelsons, commented on the occasion, stating “It is always a proud moment to announce our promotions, and I congratulate everyone on their success and thank them for their ongoing dedication to their clients and colleagues. Danielle and Sam have shown great commitment in their respective roles, and I look forward to seeing how they continue to drive their services forward as partners. In addition, all our new legal directors and senior roles will bring a renewed energy across the firm. These promotions include both long-standing team members who have progressed through the firm and talented individuals who joined us through acquisitions or different stages of their careers. It reflects the open, merit-based culture at Nelsons, where we recognise and reward achievement, regardless of the path taken to get here.”