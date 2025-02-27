Neelam Sharma joins WISH board to champion women in housing

Neelam Sharma, a partner in Clarke Willmott LLP’s housing management team, has recently joined the West Midlands Women in Social Housing (WISH) board. She expressed her excitement and honour in becoming part of the 500-strong community of women housing professionals, stating “WISH plays a vital role in empowering women in the housing sector by creating initiatives that foster opportunities, promote leadership, and drive positive change.”

Sharma is eager to contribute her expertise, adding, “I look forward to contributing my experience to support its mission of driving meaningful progress and creating more opportunities for women in our industry.” She believes that by collaborating with others, “we can help shape a more inclusive and diverse future for women in housing.”