Navigating the future of costs law: acl annual conference 2024

As the costs industry faces ongoing changes, this event provides a vital platform for legal professionals to discuss the latest developments and challenges in the sector. Topics will include the impact of AI, emerging technologies, and the extension of fixed recoverable costs, giving attendees valuable insights into the practical and strategic aspects of the profession.

Keynote Speaker and Expert Presentations

This year’s conference will feature keynote speaker Dr. Anna Colton, who will address the important issue of burnout prevention. Her presentation will set the stage for a day filled with expert insights from a distinguished lineup, including Costs Judges Jason Rowley and Simon Brown, and Master Amanda Stevens from the King’s Bench Division. Attendees can expect discussions on critical topics such as statutory bills, solicitor-client disputes, and ethical considerations.

Engaging Breakout Sessions

Following the success of breakout sessions at the 2023 London Conference, this year will again feature 30-minute focused discussions. These sessions will cover relevant topics like client care letters and the updated Precedent G. Notable speakers such as Simon Williams from the Legal Ombudsman and John Meehan of Kings Chambers will lead these sessions, offering fresh perspectives and practical advice for Costs Lawyers.

Networking Opportunities

The conference presents an excellent opportunity for non-ACL members to engage with the community and foster valuable connections. Attendees will hear from thought leaders on the future of the profession, including insights on the role of AI and technology in costs law. The day will conclude with post-conference drinks, providing an informal setting to connect with peers, exchange ideas, and reflect on the day’s discussions.

Conclusion

With its comprehensive agenda, the ACL London Annual Costs Conference promises to be an enriching experience for all attendees, equipping them with the knowledge and tools to thrive in a rapidly evolving field. For those interested in attending this year’s conference, please follow this link.