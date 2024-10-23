Navigating HMRC investigations

Facing an investigation by HMRC can be an overwhelming experience for any business, especially when significant financial implications are at stake. Edinburgh’s Summerhall art venue is currently facing over £500,000 in tax allegations, highlighting the serious consequences of such investigations. Kangs Solicitors, a top-tier legal firm with extensive experience in financial crime and tax disputes, stresses the importance of businesses staying calm, collected, and well-advised during the process.

Stay Rational and Professional

According to Tim Thompson, a partner at Kangs Solicitors, the key to handling an HMRC investigation is to approach it as a professional, rather than personal, matter. “Businesses should always confront these situations in a measured and methodical manner from the outset. Treating the investigation as a professional, transactional exchange with HMRC, rather than an adversarial or emotional one, helps prevent clouded thinking and rash decisions,” said Thompson.

The firm notes that becoming emotionally entangled can lead to poor decision-making, which may exacerbate the situation. Instead, focusing on understanding the allegations and responding in a structured way is crucial. For example, businesses may be asked to provide detailed financial records or justify past tax filings. Responding to these requests with thorough documentation and a clear strategy will put the business in a stronger position to resolve the matter.

Seek Professional Advice Early

A key takeaway from Kangs Solicitors is the importance of seeking professional legal advice early in the process. “If there are any doubts about what to do next, companies should seek expert advice as a first port of call, even if it is just a consultation,” Thompson advises. Early intervention by legal experts can help businesses understand the nature of the investigation, identify potential areas of concern, and develop a strategy for dealing with HMRC.

Kangs Solicitors points out that lawyer-client privilege offers a unique advantage when dealing with HMRC investigations. Unlike communications with accountants or other advisors, discussions with legal representatives are protected, offering businesses confidentiality in sensitive matters. This is particularly important in tax disputes, where the consequences of disclosure could impact a company’s public image or its legal standing.

HMRC Can Make Mistakes

It is also important to note that HMRC investigations do not automatically imply that the business is in the wrong. Mistakes can and do happen, either due to misunderstanding tax rules, errors in financial statements, or HMRC investigating beyond its permissible time limits. “An investigation doesn’t necessarily mean the tax authority is in the right. Mistakes are sometimes made, such as HMRC deciding to investigate after the permitted time period has elapsed, or instances where companies have unintentionally underpaid tax,” said Thompson.

One recent example of HMRC error occurred when the agency published contradictory guidance about VAT changes for private schools, demonstrating that even HMRC’s directives are sometimes unclear. Such instances highlight the need for businesses to defend themselves properly during investigations, particularly when tax regulations can be complex and subject to interpretation.

Preparation and Prevention

Thompson emphasises that businesses should view occasional exchanges with HMRC as part of their normal operational risk and be prepared for them. Regularly reviewing tax compliance, maintaining thorough records, and being ready to respond to any inquiries can prevent minor issues from escalating into major investigations.

“Occasional exchanges with HMRC should be considered part-and-parcel of being in business, so always being prepared is vital,” Thompson noted. Companies that proactively manage their tax affairs and seek professional input when needed are in a stronger position to navigate any potential issues that arise.

As more businesses face HMRC investigations, staying calm, informed, and prepared is essential to ensuring a successful resolution. With professional advice and a methodical approach, companies can navigate the complexities of tax law and protect themselves from undue penalties. Kangs Solicitors’ wealth of experience in handling financial disputes and tax investigations makes them a trusted partner for businesses seeking guidance in this challenging arena.

Tim Thompson is a Partner and the Head of the Tax Litigation Team at Kangs Solicitors. An experienced litigation solicitor, Tim joined the firm in 2009 and has led the tax team since 2018.