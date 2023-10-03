National pensions law firm announces new senior associate in London

Sally advises on a wide range of pensions matters predominantly relating to defined benefit schemes for both trustee and employer clients.

Sally has worked in the pensions industry for many years, and was an associate and senior associate at Mayer Brown. She joined Arc in early 2022 following a career break.

Commenting on her appointment to senior associate, Sally said: “I am thrilled to be progressing to the next step in my career at Arc Pensions Law. I am grateful for the supportive and collegiate atmosphere that we have cultivated as a firm, and look forward to contributing even more to our clients' success and the continued growth of our dynamic team. Arc Pensions Law's commitment to excellence and innovation makes it a rewarding place to work, and I'm excited about the challenges and achievements that lie ahead.”

Managing partner Rosalind Connor commented: “We are delighted to announce Sally’s promotion – her long and wide experience and knowledge of the pensions industry allows her to tailor advice to the unique situation of each client, and she is an incredible asset to our team. At Arc we look to provide the very best in service to the sector, and Sally’s approach epitomises this ethos.”

Arc Pensions Law was founded in June 2015 and is the first specialist pensions law firm to be launched in over 30 years. The award-winning firm has been shaking up the pensions law market since its inception and now has a large portfolio of pensions clients, including several multi-billion-pound pension funds.