A national law firm has strengthened its Immigration department with the appointment of Nisha Leel as the new Head of Immigration. With a notable nine years of post-qualification experience, Nisha has been with Cartwright King Solicitors since 2019, where she has been instrumental in managing intricate and high-volume immigration matters. During her time at the firm, she has amassed over 100 five-star reviews, highlighting her commitment to providing excellent legal services.

Nisha expressed her enthusiasm for the new role saying “I am proud to step into the role of Head of Immigration at Cartwright King Solicitors. Immigration law is about changing lives, and I am committed to leading our team with passion, expertise, and a client-focused approach.” She added “Helping individuals and businesses navigate the complexities of immigration law has always been my passion. I am excited to continue driving excellence at Cartwright King and ensuring that every client receives the highest standard of legal support.”

Before joining Cartwright King, Nisha qualified as a solicitor at Khan McKenzie Solicitors, gaining substantial experience in handling appeals to the Immigration Tribunal, Upper Tribunal, and High Court cases related to various immigration decisions. At Cartwright King, she has dealt with numerous human rights claims and a broad range of Business Immigration matters.

Nisha's appointment coincides with a period of growth for the firm, which has recently bolstered its family law team following its shortlisting at the Family Law Awards 2024. CEO Abdul Hussain congratulated Nisha on her new role, stating “Nisha has been an invaluable part of Cartwright King since 2019, and her outstanding work has helped shape our immigration practice." He added “We have no doubt that under Nisha’s leadership, our Immigration team will continue to flourish and provide top-tier legal support."

This new leadership role is expected to enhance Cartwright King’s reputation in immigration law, demonstrating the firm's commitment to offering innovative legal solutions for clients across the UK.