Action to combat organised people smuggling targets online ads

The National Crime Agency (NCA) announced on 24 April that it has been working with social media companies to combat organised immigration crime through the removal of thousands of online adverts for people smuggling services. An agreement between the NCA and five of the most popular social media companies, which is supported by the Home Office, has resulted in an increase in the number of takedowns of illegal content. Since the agreement came into force, more than 3,300 social media posts, pages or accounts advertising such services have been removed or suspended. The NCA currently has more than 90 ongoing investigations into networks or individuals in the top tier of people smuggling or human trafficking.