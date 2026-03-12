ARAG has partnered with The Purpose Coalition to initiate the Insuring Justice campaign, focusing on the importance of legal protection as a vital element of the UK’s social infrastructure. As more individuals encounter legal challenges on their own and access to justice becomes increasingly difficult, this campaign seeks to illuminate the role of legal insurance in restoring rights, preventing crises, and alleviating the burden on already strained public services.

Legal concerns are integral to everyday life, affecting areas such as housing, employment, consumer rights, and family matters. Many individuals and small enterprises find themselves overwhelmed when navigating these hurdles without timely advice, resulting in escalating issues, increased financial insecurity, and declining confidence. The Insuring Justice campaign will demonstrate how legal protection provides essential expert support and guidance early on, allowing people to address disputes promptly and safeguard their legal rights at crucial moments.

Furthermore, the campaign will underscore the social and economic advantages of early intervention, which can benefit employers, communities, local governments, and the broader justice system. The Purpose Coalition, as a leading UK organisation devoted to dismantling structural barriers to opportunity, will collaborate with ARAG to foster enhanced public and political awareness of the legal insurance sector’s role in creating a fairer and more resilient society.

Through policy engagement, case studies, and sector-wide partnerships, the Insuring Justice campaign will emphasise ARAG’s leadership in adopting a modern, prevention-first strategy towards justice. Rt Hon Justine Greening, Chair of The Purpose Coalition, remarked that “Legal protection is far more than an insurance product. It is a lifeline that helps people assert their rights, avoid crisis and stay securely on their feet. ARAG has shown how legal insurance can deliver real social value by widening access to early advice and easing pressure on the public systems that support us all. This partnership will help put legal confidence at the heart of a fairer economy where everyone has the tools they need to navigate life with security and dignity.”

David Haynes, CEO of ARAG, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative, stating that “This is a truly exciting project and one that we hope will have an enduring impact on everyday justice in the UK. The Purpose Coalition serves a really important role in connecting businesses and helping them to deliver impact beyond their own markets. It’s a privilege to be working with them. ARAG’s mission of extending access to justice as widely as possible has never been more important and this partnership is a great platform to help progress it.”