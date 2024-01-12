Natalia Shvarts boosts Excello Law's Manchester presence as franchise specialist partner

Excello Law, a nationally acclaimed legal firm renowned for attracting top legal talent, is excited to announce the addition of Natalia Shvarts as a Franchise Specialist Partner in Manchester. With over 15 years of expertise in franchise law, Natalia's arrival further solidifies Excello Law's standing in the legal arena.

Prior to joining Excello Law, Natalia held the position of Director at Beyond Corporate Law in Manchester. Notably, she served as the sole Legal Counsel at Home Instead UK, a leading domiciliary care franchisor. In this role, Natalia played a pivotal part in establishing a robust legal function, making significant contributions to the business's growth and the development of its franchise network.

Excello Law, known for its commitment to providing a conducive platform for lawyers to thrive, continues its strategic expansion in Manchester. Natalia's appointment follows the recent addition of three key lawyers within the region in the past three months.

Commenting on this expansion, Jo Losty, Chief Operating Officer at Excello Law, expressed, "We are delighted to welcome Natalia to the Excello Law team. Her extensive experience in franchise law and dedication to delivering exceptional service align perfectly with our values. Manchester is a key growth area for us, and Natalia's addition strengthens our presence in the region."

Natalia Shvarts shared her enthusiasm for joining Excello Law, stating, "Excello came highly recommended by other lawyers, and I appreciated the simplicity and transparency of Excello’s website. The experience from the first contact has been absolutely brilliant. At Excello, I have the freedom to work my way – aligned with my values, delivering exceptional service to clients, and balancing family and career without sacrificing my health."

Excello Law remains committed to being the preferred destination for the very best legal talent, fostering a supportive environment for professionals like Natalia to flourish in their careers.