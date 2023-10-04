Nasser Ali Khasawneh appointed as Global Head of AI

Top ten global law firm, Eversheds Sutherland has announced that Partner Nasser Ali Khasawneh has been appointed as its Global Head of AI.

Reporting to Co-CEOs Lee Ranson and Mark Wasserman, Nasser will lead the firm’s external, client-facing AI strategy with a particular focus on generative AI. He is also charged with ensuring alignment between the firm’s AI client advisory practice and the firm’s use of AI and generative AI in its own operations.

Nasser’s practice is focused on TMT and disputes, and he has represented some of the world's largest information technology, media and consumer companies, advising them on various commercial, licensing, cloud computing and IP-related issues.

Nasser Ali Khasawneh comments: “I am honored to take on this very exciting new role as Global Head of AI. AI is without a doubt the most significant development in the technology space for a generation. This technology doesn’t belong to one geography, sector or practice group – my appointment will ensure that the firm takes a global approach in helping our clients consider the rapidly developing potential offered by generative AI.

“Our highly talented team of lawyers around the world are already advising our clients on this fast-evolving area of law and, working with the Global AI Leadership Team, I look forward to helping to develop this, in particular around regulatory, privacy and intellectual property issues.”

Global AI Leadership Team

The firm is also pleased to announce the Global AI Leadership Team which, working with Nasser, is charged with driving a consistent approach to the rollout of the AI strategy across the firm.

The Global AI Leadership Team in full is:

Nasser Ali Khasawneh Global Head of AI

Simon Gamlin Head of Commercial (International)

Rachel Reid Cybersecurity & Privacy Partner (US)

Babar Hayat Head of Technology & Transformation (Konexo)

Marie McGinley Head of Technology (International) - based in the Dublin office.

Alan Connell, Managing Partner of Eversheds Sutherland Ireland comments: “My congratulations to Nasser on his appointment at a time of significant technological advancements. Ireland itself has become the beating heart of the wider technology sector ecosystem and as the largest and most established international law firm in the country, our technology practice is seen as a centre of excellence internationally.

“Marie’s appointment to the Global AI Leadership Team, following her appointment in October 2022 as International Head of Technology on Eversheds Sutherland’s global TMT leadership team, recognises the importance placed on our technology practice and the role Ireland plays in the global technology sector.”

Marie McGinley, Partner and Head of Technology (International) at Eversheds Sutherland in Dublin comments:

“I am delighted to be part of the new Global AI Leadership Team that will proactively work with our clients to support and advise them on this exciting area. We are witnessing an unprecedented evolution in technology and we are excited to help our clients navigate how technology and legal compliance collide.

“Deployed appropriately, AI has the ability to be transformative and will undoubtedly give companies a competitive advantage. Along with my global colleagues, we will help our clients stay abreast of current and evolving legislation and will successfully guide them in this area in order to ensure continued compliance.”

Global AI Task Force

In addition, the firm today announces the launch of its Global AI Task Force. The Task Force will help to shape the firm’s external AI and generative AI strategy and ensure consistency between that strategy and the firm’s own use of the technology, as led by Rachel Broquard (Service Excellence Partner, International) and Katrina Dittmer (Head of Legal Technology, US).

The Global AI Task Force will consist of lawyers and business professionals from across the global firm and will be charged with evaluating and reviewing the potential development and use of AI and generative AI products across the firm, engaging with relevant internal and external stakeholders and considering the associated legal, ethical and regulatory compliance issues.

Global generative AI skills development program

The firm also announced today that it is rolling out a comprehensive global generative AI skills development program for all its legal teams and business professionals.

The first stage of this program will be delivered through the new ‘Generative AI Fundamentals for Law Firms’ training developed by SkillBurst.

Eversheds Sutherland is one of the 11 global law firms that are part of the launch and will receive this first-of-its-kind legal industry training.

Co-CEO quotes on the announcements

Co-CEO Lee Ranson comments: “Generative AI is almost certainly the game-changer, a technology that will act as the catalyst for a fundamental shift in the legal profession. We want to be able to both navigate the impact of the challenges and opportunities this will create, but also to be able to work with our people and our clients with a ‘people plus technology’ approach.

“Nasser is ideally placed to lead our AI client advisory work given his decades of experience in the TMT sector, and his equally long-standing relationships with many of our key clients in this exciting and fast-evolving space.”

Co-CEO Mark Wasserman comments: “Embracing generative AI is not just a forward-looking strategy; it is an imperative for the legal industry. Our commitment to innovation, combined with our global capabilities, will enable us to provide our people and our clients with cutting-edge solutions and needed guidance in this transformative era.

“Nasser’s ability to navigate the intersections of law and technology makes him exceptionally suited to spearhead our global AI practice. Clients will benefit from his leadership and experience in this quickly evolving field.”