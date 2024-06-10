Myerson solicitors named ‘employment team of the year’ at the manchester legal awards 2024

Myerson Solicitors are celebrating a significant achievement, having been awarded the title of "Employment Team of the Year" at the Manchester Legal Awards 2024. The event, hosted at the historic Midland Hotel on June 6th, is a prestigious affair organized by the Manchester Law Society. The awards are known for their rigorous judging process, with a panel of esteemed legal, business, and academic leaders from the North West.

This year's competition was particularly intense, with the Manchester Law Society receiving a record number of entries. Myerson’s Employment Team, led by Joanne Evans, faced tough competition from notable firms Eversheds Sutherland (International) LLP and Ward Hadaway LLP.

Richard Lloyd, Myerson's COO, expressed his excitement: "We're thrilled to see our Employment Team being recognised for their stellar performance and expertise. Our team has significantly grown over the past few years and is now one of the largest specialist Employment teams in the North West."

Richard Lloyd attributes the team’s success to their dedication to client service and alignment with Myerson’s core values, which emphasize collaboration, support, quality, and efficiency. The award underscores the team's commitment to delivering bespoke and tailored legal services, handling complex and critical matters such as large-scale consultations, trade union disputes, and high-stakes Tribunal Claims.

The team also offers strategic advice to senior executives on employment arrangements and exits, alongside a popular retainer legal service, Myerson HR. This recognition at the Manchester Legal Awards marks a milestone for Myerson Solicitors, reflecting their growth and excellence in employment law.