Myerson Solicitors assists in the sale of Scott Rees & Co Solicitors to Fletchers Group

Top 200 UK law firm, Myerson Solicitors, has successfully supported the sale of Scott Rees & Co, a well-known personal injury solicitors practice, to Fletchers Group. Established in 1992 in West Lancs and with offices in Newton-le-Willows, Scott Rees & Co has earned a strong reputation in personal injury law. With a team of 97 fee earners, the firm provides expert legal services in areas such as employers’ liability, public liability, clinical negligence, and fatal accident claims.

Myerson’s multi-disciplinary approach ensured a smooth and efficient transaction, addressing the legal and strategic complexities of the sale. The deal was led by Terry Moore, Partner in the Corporate team, alongside Ryan Fletcher, Senior Associate, with additional support from other specialists within the firm, including Luke Wilkins, Associate in the Corporate team; Joanne Henderson, Partner in Employment; and Real Estate experts Sarah Cowen, Partner, and Emily Sutherland, Senior Associate.

Myerson’s Ryan Fletcher commented, “This transaction was a fantastic opportunity to assist a successful law firm as it embarks on its next chapter. Our team worked collaboratively with Scott Rees & Co to ensure the process was handled with precision and care, resulting in a successful outcome that reflects the hard work and dedication of everyone involved. We are delighted to have played a role in this important milestone and wish the firm every success in the future.”

In recent years, the personal injury sector has witnessed significant consolidation, with many firms opting to merge or partner with larger organisations to remain competitive and secure long-term sustainability. Myerson has established itself as a trusted adviser on complex corporate transactions and succession planning within the legal sector, leveraging extensive expertise in firm sales, mergers, and transitions to employee ownership.