Myerson confirms will’s validity in court

Myerson Solicitors, a Top UK 200 law firm based in Altrincham, Cheshire, has successfully secured a legal victory in the contentious probate case Neate v Heselden. This high-profile case, which gained media attention due to its unique circumstances, has concluded with His Honour Judge Gerald confirming the validity of the late Raymond Watts’ 2019 will, as amended by a 2020 codicil. The ruling upholds Watts’ intent to leave a significant portion of his estate, including a valuable stamp collection, to his close friend and former cleaner, Susan Pope, with only minimal provision for his estranged stepdaughter, Beverley Neate.

Raymond Watts formed a bond with Mrs. Pope over a shared interest in stamp collecting after hiring her as a cleaner in 2011. As his health declined, Mrs. Pope transitioned into a caregiving role, providing support during his illness, which led Watts to name her as the primary beneficiary of his estate. His 2020 codicil modified his 2019 will, reducing Mrs. Neate’s legacy from £15,000 to £1, a decision influenced by her behavior, which Watts described as “disrespectful and distressing.”

Mrs. Neate contested the validity of both the 2019 will and 2020 codicil, seeking instead to have Watts’ estate administered according to an earlier 2007 will. She argued that Watts did not fully understand or approve the 2019 and 2020 documents. However, the court rejected her claims, confirming the Deceased’s intent and dismissing her case. As part of the judgment, Mrs. Neate was ordered to cover the legal costs of the first, second, and third Defendants on an indemnity basis.

The legal team representing Mrs. Pope included Senior Associate Eleanor Clarke of Myerson Solicitors, supported by Jade Smith and Olivia Shorrock from the firm’s Contentious Trusts and Probate team. Mrs. Pope was also represented in court by barrister Elis Gomer of 5 Stone Buildings. Clarke expressed relief at the case's outcome, remarking, “This is a fantastic result for Sue after such a long, bitter and stressful battle. She is happy that Ray’s wishes for her and his children are finally being carried out.”

While the Neate v Heselden case was resolved in court, contentious probate cases are commonly settled through mediation. Despite only 122 probate disputes going to trial in 2023, an estimated 10,000 will disputes arise each year in England and Wales. Myerson’s Probate Litigation Team, recognised as one of the leading groups in the field, handles cases nationwide under the leadership of Helen Thompson. Their expertise has earned them top rankings in both the Legal 500 and Chambers and Partners directories.