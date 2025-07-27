Myerson Solicitors, a top 200 UK full-service law firm and the first in Manchester to adopt an employee-owned model, is excited to announce the appointment of Dora Bumber as its new Head of Risk & Compliance. This newly created role signals the firm's commitment to strengthening its governance infrastructure and scaling its operations.

Dora joins Myerson from gunnercooke llp where she served as Senior Compliance Manager. In her previous role, she oversaw firmwide compliance policies and procedures with particular emphasis on anti-money laundering (AML) and counter-terrorist financing (CFT) regulations, in addition to ensuring adherence to the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA) Codes of Conduct.

The establishment of this role is part of Myerson’s broader strategy to invest in its operations and reinforce its approach to risk and compliance, especially as the firm experiences significant growth. With a team of over 160 employees and more than 25 partners, Myerson achieved a notable 15% organic growth last year.

Dora will report directly to Chief Operating Officer Richard Lloyd, who expressed his enthusiasm by stating: “We are delighted to welcome Dora to Myerson. As we continue to grow, the creation of this role reflects our ongoing commitment to the highest standards of regulatory compliance and operational excellence. Dora’s knowledge, qualifications, and values align strongly with our firm’s culture and future ambitions.”

Welcoming the opportunity, Dora remarked: “I am pleased to be joining Myerson at such an exciting time in its journey. The firm’s employee-owned model, collaborative culture and clear growth ambitions make it a particularly rewarding place to contribute. I look forward to working with colleagues across the business to further reinforce its risk and compliance framework and support its long-term success.”

Overall, the appointment of Dora Bumber as Head of Risk & Compliance marks a significant milestone in Myerson Solicitors' dedicated effort to maximise professional standards and ensure sustainable growth as it continues on its successful trajectory.