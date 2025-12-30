Staffordshire law firm Myers & Co has taken a significant step in enhancing its residential conveyancing team with the recent appointment of solicitor Jess Latham. With a diverse background in various fields of law, including family, civil litigation, landlord and tenant, and criminal law, Jess is now focusing her expertise specifically on property matters.

Her role involves assisting clients in buying and selling their homes while also advising on buy-to-let purchases, equity transfers, and the complexities associated with sales and transfers during divorce cases. Jess, who completed both her law degree and legal practice course at Staffordshire University, gained recognition for her advocacy skills when she represented England in the International Criminal Court Moot Competition in 2019 in The Hague.

After training at another firm in Stoke, Jess qualified as a solicitor in 2022. Tim Newsome, managing director of Myers & Co, praised Jess's swift integration into the team, stating: “Jess has fitted straight into our busy conveyancing team. She’s enthusiastic and has broad experience of more complex transactions, which is of real assistance to our clients.” He elaborated on the firm's decision to hire her, noting: “We brought Jess on board as the buoyancy of the property market means there is continued demand for conveyancing, and we are currently expecting this to carry on well into 2026.”

Established in 2005, Myers & Co has grown to nearly 50 staff and serves a diverse clientele across Staffordshire and the wider West Midlands region. The practice is noted for its full-service approach, with specialisations ranging from dispute resolution and corporate commercial work to residential and commercial property, civil litigation, employment, family law, and private client matters such as wills, legal powers of attorney, and legacy arrangements.

Myers & Co is part of the MAPD Group, founded in 2020 by Brian Cullen and Joanna Kingston-Davies. This group aims to fuel the growth of local law firms nationally through acquisitions, with the initials standing for Making a Positive Difference. Reflecting on her new position, Jess expressed her enthusiasm, saying: “Everyone has been so welcoming and I am excited to join the team at Myers and look forward to developing in my profession and growing within the practice.” She also acknowledged the firm's strong reputation in the area, saying, “Myers is a well-known firm in the area with a great reputation, and being part of the MAPD Group environment has strengthened the value that the practice can offer to the local and wider community." Furthermore, Jess conveyed her commitment to making a positive impact, stating: “I am excited to be playing my part in making a positive difference to our client base.”