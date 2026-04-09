Intellectual Property advisers Murgitroyd has unveiled its Responsible AI Framework, marking a significant advancement in the firm’s ongoing efforts to integrate artificial intelligence into the intellectual property (IP) lifecycle. This initiative forms a crucial part of the firm's multi-year programme aimed at not only embracing AI but also ensuring that the highest standards of professional responsibility, security, and client care are maintained.

Over the past 18 months, Murgitroyd has made notable strides in its adoption of AI technologies. The firm has introduced a four-stage adoption model: Identify, Evaluate, Select, and Deploy. Additionally, an internal AI Hub has been established alongside a suite of authorised, controlled tools to enhance functionality. Murgitroyd has also adopted ipQuants’ Qthena as its primary AI platform for conducting research and document review. The introduction of the AI Champions programme serves to expedite both training and broader adoption of AI across the firm. These efforts have successfully integrated AI into workflows relating to patents and trademarks, leading to improvements in speed, consistency, and insight.

Barry Moore, Director of Patents at Murgitroyd, emphasised the importance of responsible AI use, stating that “with widespread adoption across the legal profession, AI is now a baseline capability in the IP profession. The differentiator is its responsible adoption. Our clients expect speed, accuracy and insight - but never at the expense of confidentiality, professional judgment or legal integrity. Our Responsible AI Framework ensures we deliver all three.”

At the core of Murgitroyd’s Responsible AI Framework are five key principles designed to uphold the integrity and reliability of AI applications in legal work. These principles prioritise accuracy and reliability, transparency and explainability—avoiding any ‘black box’ outputs—security and confidentiality compliant with GDPR, ethical deployment aligned with professional values, and ensuring that a human expert reviews every AI-assisted output.

David Goldsby, Chief Technology Officer at Murgitroyd, shared his thoughts on the new framework, describing it as “this powerful Framework is supported by the best suite of tools available. It is an ‘AI-enabled, expert-led’ approach that streamlines workflows, supports greater collaboration, productivity and commerciality, underpinned by high levels of governance and the absolute professionalism that our clients expect. It will define the next decade of IP practice, delivering the capability and governance.”

Through its Responsible AI Framework, Murgitroyd sets a new standard in the field of intellectual property, ensuring that the integration of AI not only enhances efficiency but also adheres to the highest ethical and professional standards in service delivery.