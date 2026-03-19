Intellectual Property advisers Murgitroyd have announced the appointment of Barry Moore as Managing Director of its patent practice, marking a significant development in the firm’s strategic vision to become the patent partner of choice for the most forward-thinking organisations worldwide. This appointment is particularly timely given the current dynamics within Murgitroyd's 150-strong pan-European patents team, as the firm commits to investing in talent, technology, and enhancing the client experience.

The intention is clear: to create a practice where attorneys are at the forefront, fostering deeper connections with clients to provide progressive intellectual property protection as emerging innovations reshape industries. For more than five decades, Murgitroyd has stood as a pillar for organisations driving innovation, guiding clients through the full intellectual property lifecycle—from invention capture and portfolio development to prosecution, dispute resolution, and commercialisation. Barry Moore acknowledged the rapid changes within the industry, stating, "As our profession navigates rapid technological and regulatory change, one thing remains constant: clients need trusted advisors who understand their business, anticipate their challenges and stand alongside them. Human relationships will always remain at the heart of how we deliver expertise."

Moore expressed his enthusiasm for leading a patents team with exceptional technical knowledge and commercial insight, saying, "I’m excited to lead a patents team that blends deep technical knowledge with respected commercial insight - building a practice that harnesses the best technology, while ensuring that personal, strategic advice continues to guide and protect our clients’ ambitions."

Gordon Stark, Chief Executive at Murgitroyd, lauded Moore's appointment, saying, "Barry brings a proven combination of technical depth, commercial understanding and leadership experience. His appointment reflects our commitment to positioning our already significant patents team to lead a changing sector and to ensure our clients benefit from a team that is not only highly skilled but deeply connected to their needs. We are delighted that Barry will be leading this next phase of growth."

Barry, who joined Murgitroyd in 2021 following the acquisition of Hanna Moore & Curley, has played a key role in expanding the Irish team and strengthening the firm's presence across Europe. His leadership comes on the heels of recent strategic additions to Murgitroyd’s senior team, including Camilla Jagger as Chief Operating Officer, David Goldsby as Chief Technology Officer, and Russell Flanders as Commercial Director. These appointments underline the firm’s ambitions and dedication to providing a more connected, future-ready client experience.