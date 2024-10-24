Muckle welcomes Amy Carlton

Amy, a Northumbria University graduate, brings significant experience to the firm after working in debt recovery litigation and is now reunited with Colin Churchward, Partner in the firm’s Dispute Resolution team, whom she had worked with previously in the North East.

Amy completed her MLaw at Northumbria University in 2015 and has since worked as a paralegal in education law, followed by a training contract at another regional law firm in the North East. After spending time with a large legal firm in Manchester, Amy was eager to return to Newcastle and is excited to be part of Muckle LLP.

In her new role, Amy will advise on defended debt recovery litigation and assist clients, debtors, and third parties in recovering debts. Muckle LLP’s debt recovery team is expanding its client base, which includes sectors such as plumbing merchants, vehicle hire, energy suppliers, and commercial landlords, among others. The team is well-regarded in the market and employs advanced technology through its Muckle Collect system, which enables clients to track progress in real-time while still offering personalised service.

Amy expressed her excitement about joining the team, noting: “Newcastle is such a great city and Muckle is a lovely place to work. I’m delighted to work with Colin again and look forward to contributing to the defended debt recovery and insolvency work.”

Colin Churchward added: “Having worked with Amy before, I’m thrilled to have her on board. With her expertise, I have no doubt that our team will continue to go from strength to strength.”

The Muckle LLP debt recovery team is known for its high volume of work and client diversity, offering legal solutions across several sectors, while delivering both innovative technology and outstanding client service.