Muckle reports record-breaking results

For the financial year 2023/24, the firm reported a turnover of just over £17 million, reflecting a 4.5% increase, alongside a significant profit rise of 11%, reaching over £4.2 million.

Managing Partner Jason Wainwright attributes this success to the firm's people-focused culture, a regional growth strategy, and a strong commitment to clients and community responsibility.

Key Growth Areas

The firm saw significant growth in various sectors:

Agricultural, Rural Estates, and Private Client services increased by 11%.

increased by 11%. Corporate services experienced 11% growth, achieving record-breaking turnover.

services experienced 11% growth, achieving record-breaking turnover. Dispute Resolution saw a 24% increase.

saw a 24% increase. Employment services grew by 21%.

Muckle LLP also secured prominent public sector appointments, such as reappointment to the NEPO panel and new roles with the North West Legal Consortium and Pagabo national framework. Despite challenges like inflationary pressures, the firm invested in expanding practice areas such as Dispute Resolution, Construction, Sports, Education, and Charity teams, while still maintaining sustainable profit growth.

Commitment to Responsibility

As a B Corp Certified™ firm, Muckle continues prioritising its social and environmental impact. In 2023/24, the firm donated £33,060 through its Community Fund to initiatives like Clean Slate Solutions and Carlisle Key. Volunteering efforts increased, with Muckle employees supporting local charities and three solicitors earning spots on the Pro-Bono Recognition List 2024.

Wainwright expressed pride in the firm’s results, stating, "Despite economic challenges, we’ve been able to invest in our people and services, ensuring we remain at the forefront of the legal industry in the North East and Cumbria."

Looking Ahead to 2025

With turnover already 16% ahead of last year’s figures, Muckle LLP is poised for continued growth in 2025. The firm remains focused on investing in its people, local communities, and delivering exceptional client outcomes.