Leading UK law firm Muckle LLP has announced the appointment of Ryan Butler, an experienced insolvency solicitor, to bolster its banking and restructuring team. Ryan brings a wealth of expertise in legal advice and practical involvement in various insolvency matters. His extensive background spans several areas of commercial law and in-house positions, complemented by a professional qualification in insolvency from the Insolvency Practitioners Association (IPA).

In his new role at Muckle LLP, Ryan will collaborate closely with partner Kelly Jordan, who is recognised as a leading insolvency expert in the North East, and associate Sarah Farish. Together, they will provide advice to insolvency practitioners on a broad spectrum of insolvency and restructuring issues. Kelly plays a significant role in the insolvency sector, serving as Chair of the R3 North East Regional Committee, where she shapes policy and fosters networking among professionals.

Ryan explained his passion for the field by saying "I always knew I wanted to specialise in insolvency. I love the variety of the work and how no two days are ever the same. It is a fast-paced area, and you are often working against various deadlines and pressures, but that is what makes it so rewarding and allows you to make a meaningful impact." He expressed enthusiasm for joining Muckle's esteemed team, saying, "Muckle has a brilliant reputation, with real experts, and its B Corp initiatives and commitment to giving back to the community are something I wanted to be a part of."

Louise Duffy, partner and head of banking and restructuring at Muckle LLP, expressed her delight in Ryan's addition, stating, “We’re delighted to have Ryan join our banking and restructuring team to enhance our insolvency offering. With Ryan’s mix of commercial and in-house experience, he really stands out as a valuable addition to our team. His expertise will be instrumental in supporting our clients through complex insolvency matters, and I have no doubt that Ryan, Kelly and Sarah will do a great job developing the team.”