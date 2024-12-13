Muckle LLP surpasses £700,000 in community grants

Established in partnership with the Community Foundation in 2002, the fund aims to support local charities and community initiatives across the North East of England. Over two decades, Muckle LLP has awarded 737 grants, totalling an impressive £713,679, benefiting a wide range of charities and not-for-profit organisations.

Muckle LLP donates 1% of its annual profits to the fund, focusing on initiatives that support young people, address social inequality, and improve social mobility. These efforts reflect the firm’s commitment to giving back to the community and supporting causes close to its employees and leadership.

Supporting The Country Trust

A notable beneficiary is The Country Trust, which received £9,100 to help organise trips for North East children from disadvantaged backgrounds to farms. The initiative helps address the barriers these children face in accessing green spaces, healthy food, and opportunities for physical and mental well-being. Sue Thompson, the Farm Discovery Coordinator at The Country Trust, highlighted the value of Muckle LLP's support, not just financially but through team engagement, where employees volunteer their time to assist on farms, enhancing the children's experiences.

Empowering Choysez in Northumberland

Another significant grant, totalling £8,000, was given to Choysez, an all-girls classroom charity based in Bedlington. Choysez focuses on empowering young women aged 9-16 in Northumberland by providing tailored educational programmes that help them gain nationally recognised qualifications and improve self-confidence. Chris Conroy, Centre Manager at Choysez, expressed gratitude for the sustained support from Muckle LLP, which enables the charity to plan more effectively and extend its services to support vulnerable young women across the region.

Commitment to Social Impact

In 2023, Muckle LLP became the first North East law firm to earn a B Corporation® certification. This globally recognised status signifies the firm’s commitment to using business as a force for good, focusing on social and environmental responsibility. Hugh Welch, a senior figure at the firm, stated the company’s ongoing commitment to supporting local charities and organisations, highlighting partnerships that drive significant community impact.

Muckle LLP's dedication extends beyond financial contributions, fostering partnerships that create a lasting positive impact throughout the North East. The firm continues to grow its support initiatives, maintaining an unwavering commitment to empowering communities and supporting causes that drive social change.

By investing in local initiatives and maintaining strong community ties, Muckle LLP is setting a benchmark for corporate responsibility and social commitment within the legal sector and beyond.