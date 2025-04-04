Muckle LLP strengthens employment team with appointment

Muckle LLP welcomes solicitor Elliot Chaplin, who is eager to tackle challenging employment law cases

Muckle LLP's esteemed employment team has expanded with the addition of new solicitor Elliot Chaplin. Known for its Top Tier rating by Legal 500, the firm is thrilled to welcome Chaplin, a Gateshead native who comes with a unique academic background. After completing a degree in archaeology and history at Newcastle University, followed by a research Master’s degree, Elliot sought a new direction in his career. He completed the Graduate Diploma in Law (GDL) at Northumbria University, juggling studies with part-time work at a North East law firm before qualifying as a solicitor in 2023.

Elliot expressed his enthusiasm for joining Muckle LLP, stating "The reputation of Muckle LLP is phenomenal so, when the opportunity came to work in the employment team, I just had to take it." He is particularly looking forward to engaging with intricate tribunal cases alongside corporate transactional matters, adding "The key elements of employment law are similar wherever you work, but at Muckle I’m looking forward to getting stuck into some challenging and interesting tribunal cases and corporate transactional cases. I also relish the challenge of working with clients to provide commercial advice and practical outcomes."

His initial experience with the team has been overwhelmingly positive. "Everyone here has been so friendly, welcoming and people have been making the extra effort to see how I’m settling in," he remarked.

Chris Maddock, Partner and Head of the Employment Team, also shared his excitement about Chaplin's appointment. "We’re delighted to welcome Elliot, who brings with him a range of experience working within and outside of the legal arena. Elliot made a conscious decision to use his skills as an employment lawyer and we’re keen to be able to develop those further." Maddock highlighted the nature of their work, noting, "Much of our work is commercially sensitive or confidential, so discretion and client relationships is absolutely key. It also makes for some very interesting and challenging cases.” He added, "The analytical and organised approach that Elliot had in his career in archaeology, transfers well to what is needed to be a great employment adviser. I’m already certain that Elliot will be an immense asset and look forward to him building a successful career here."

The firm and its clients are poised to benefit from Chaplin’s skills and fresh perspective in the competitive field of employment law.