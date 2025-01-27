Muckle LLP strengthens corporate legal team

Lucy Dougall has returned to her North-East roots to join Newcastle-based Muckle LLP's corporate legal team. Originally from Teesside, Lucy began her legal career locally before qualifying in Sheffield, where she worked as a corporate solicitor for two years. Following a career break to travel around Australia and Bali, she has now joined Muckle's 27-strong corporate team, which supports eight partners and advises clients on matters including mergers and acquisitions, succession planning, and listed company transactions.

Lucy said she was drawn to Muckle by the firm's reputation and the quality of its clients. "I’ve always loved corporate law and helping clients with their transactions. I was attracted to Muckle by the reputation of the team and the quality of clients the team look after. I already love it at Muckle - it’s everything I hoped it would be. I really enjoyed my interview, as I felt at ease straight away. I got to hear all about the team, the firm, and its values, so from the moment I left the interview, I knew I really wanted to work here."

Anthony Evans, leader of the corporate team and future Managing Partner, praised Lucy’s enthusiasm and early contributions. "It is great to have Lucy join us; she brings great enthusiasm to everything she does and has already settled in really well. I am excited to see how she gets on, I know our clients will love working with her. Our pipeline remains strong, and the team is in a great place. I know Lucy will add to that."

Muckle LLP continues to strengthen its standing as one of the top corporate teams in the region, having won Insider North East’s Corporate Law Firm of the Year Award in 2024 and receiving consistent accolades from Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners.

Photo L-R Anthony Evans and Lucy Dougall