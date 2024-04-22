Muckle LLP recognises talent with five key promotions

Muckle LLP, a prominent regional law firm renowned for its dedication to businesses, has unveiled a wave of promotions aimed at bolstering its accomplished team. The announcement includes the elevation of Stephanie Brown to partner status, alongside promotions for Carolyn McKay, Claire Naughten, Gillian Scribbins, and Sarah Farish.

Stephanie Brown emerges as a standout figure, recognised as a 'Rising Star' by Legal 500 UK and honored with the Young Lawyer of the Year title at the Insider North East Young Professionals Awards in 2022. With expertise in corporate law, Brown specialises in guiding businesses through various intricacies, including sales, acquisitions, private equity transactions, and corporate reorganisations.

Joining Brown in advancing their careers are Carolyn McKay and Claire Naughten, who have been promoted to senior associates within Muckle LLP's esteemed real estate team. Meanwhile, Sarah Farish and Gillian Scribbins step into associate positions within the firm's respected banking and dispute resolution departments, respectively.

Jason Wainwright, the managing partner at Muckle LLP, expressed pride in the firm's commitment to nurturing talent and emphasised the significance of recognising the dedication exhibited by these individuals. With a focus on internal talent development, Muckle LLP aims to support its team members as they carve out successful careers within the firm.

This round of promotions underscores Muckle LLP's ongoing dedication to excellence and follows recent achievements, including becoming the first law firm in the North East and Cumbria to attain B Corp accreditation. This prestigious recognition reflects the firm's commitment to high standards of social and environmental responsibility, transparency, and accountability. Additionally, Muckle LLP has been lauded as Company of the Year and Best Place to Work at the North East Business Awards, further cementing its reputation as a leading legal institution committed to both its clients and its team members.