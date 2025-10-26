Leading North East law firm Muckle LLP has confirmed a significant enhancement to its corporate team with the appointment of Charlie Fielding as a partner. In this pivotal role, Fielding will provide expert advice to owner-managed businesses and large corporates regarding sales and acquisitions. His expertise also extends to managing private equity investments for a diverse range of clients, including investors, entrepreneurs, start-ups, and established businesses.

Fielding, originally from the North West, boasts over 20 years of comprehensive experience in corporate law. He commenced his career at an international law firm in London before moving to the North East. Over the past decade, he has successfully advised on numerous high-profile transactions, making him a valuable asset to Muckle. “My wife is from the North East and this region has always felt like home since studying at Durham University,” Fielding noted. He expressed enthusiasm about joining Muckle, acknowledging the firm’s high standing and excellent reputation in the corporate sector. “I’m excited to join Muckle, which is renowned for the strength and reputation of its corporate team as well as its collaborative and forward-thinking approach,” he added.

Philip Clare, the partner and head of Muckle's corporate team, shared his excitement regarding Fielding's arrival. “We’re delighted to welcome Charlie to the team,” Clare said. He explained that Fielding’s extensive experience advising on regional, national, and cross-border deals across various sectors positions him as an ideal fit for the firm’s expanding corporate team. Clare further mentioned, “Charlie’s ability to build trusted relationships and deliver practical solutions for clients will be a great asset as we continue to grow.”

Muckle’s corporate team has firmly established itself, currently ranked in Tier 1 by Legal 500. Recently, the team was honoured with the title of Corporate Law Firm of the Year at the Insider Dealmakers Awards 2025, underscoring their prominence in the industry. With Fielding on board, the firm is poised to continue its trajectory of success and growth in the corporate legal landscape.