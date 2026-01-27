In a significant move, Muckle LLP has bolstered its already acclaimed corporate team by hiring Stacey Brown as a new solicitor. Hailing from Sunderland, Stacey brings a wealth of expertise in corporate governance and company law, advising clients on a variety of issues such as general company advice, group reorganisations, share restructuring, and constitutional documentation.

Stacey achieved her law degree from Northumbria University in 2008 and subsequently embarked on travels through Australia and New Zealand, where she gained valuable experience working as a paralegal in various legal firms. Upon her return to the UK, she spent several years at a prominent law firm before qualifying as a corporate solicitor in 2022.

Muckle LLP’s corporate team has consistently ranked at the top by Legal 500 UK and has been recognised as Corporate Law Firm of the Year at the North East Dealmaker Awards for an impressive tenth consecutive year. Stacey has expressed her enthusiasm for joining the firm, stating, "I’ve always known I wanted to be a corporate solicitor. I enjoy the structure of the role and the work and the variety it offers, especially the opportunity to work with clients across different sectors."

She further added, “I’ve worked at various firms of all sizes but what really stands out to me about Muckle is the people and the firm’s strong ethos and values. The culture here is collaborative and client focused, which aligns perfectly with my own approach to legal practice. I’m excited to be part of the firm as we expand our services into Teesside, offering top-tier legal support to even more clients.”

Phillip Clare, Partner and Head of Corporate Finance at Muckle, welcomed Stacey by saying, “With Stacey’s vast amount of experience, we are excited to welcome her to the team to help enhance what we offer to our clients. I look forward to working alongside her as we continue to grow our leading corporate team.” This new addition to Muckle LLP underscores the firm’s commitment to delivering comprehensive legal services and promoting growth in the corporate sector.