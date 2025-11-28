Muckle LLP continues to bolster its legal expertise with the appointment of newly qualified solicitor Ella Johnson to its renowned Real Estate Dispute Resolution team. This team has consistently secured a top-tier ranking in the Legal 500 UK, underscoring its esteemed position in the industry. Johnson, who hails from County Durham, brings a breadth of academic experience, having pursued an undergraduate History degree at Newcastle University before completing a Law Conversion course and the Legal Practice Course (LPC) at Northumbria University.

Throughout her training contract, Johnson gained substantial experience across several practice areas, including corporate, dispute resolution, sports, education, charity, and real estate law. She expressed her enthusiasm about her transition into the legal profession, stating, “During my time at school and university, I gravitated towards essay-based subjects that developed my communication and critical thinking skills. Moving into a career where I can put these skills into practice felt like the obvious next step. I enjoy knowing that the work I’m doing is helping clients find a practical way forward.” She reflected positively on her early experiences within the team, noting, “I’ve already been given a lot of responsibility early on, which has been great in helping me learn and grow. The support from Charlotte and the rest of the team has been amazing and I’m looking forward to being part of a tight knit team."

Johnson has chosen to specialise in Real Estate Dispute Resolution for its inherent interest and variety, saying, “I find I am particularly drawn to the dynamic and tactical nature of contentious legal work.” Charlotte McMurchie, Partner and Head of Real Estate Dispute Resolution at Muckle LLP, shared her excitement about Johnson's addition, stating, “We’re delighted to welcome Ella to the team. She has already shown real enthusiasm and a willingness to take responsibility, which is exactly what we look for in our newly qualified solicitors.” McMurchie highlighted the team's growth and the importance of onboarding skilled lawyers, remarking, “Our Real Estate Dispute Resolution team is growing quickly and it’s important for us to bring in talented lawyers who are committed to delivering clear, practical solutions for our clients. We’re looking forward to working alongside Ella and seeing her grow at the firm.”