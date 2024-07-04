Muckle LLP appoints associate solicitor to its first-class employment team

Muckle LLP has appointed Martha Averley as an associate solicitor to its growing employment team, which has been recognized by Legal 500 UK for providing “a first-class service in every respect.”

Originally from Gosforth, Martha Averley brings a wealth of experience in advising businesses across all stages of the employment relationship. Her expertise includes recruitment, day-to-day HR matters, discrimination, redundancy, unfair dismissal, and exit planning. Martha also has experience in employment tribunal litigation and the employment aspects of corporate transactions.

Martha studied law at The London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE) and completed her training contract at a magic circle international law firm in London. She spent five years as an employment associate at an independent law firm in London, advising both employers and employees. Her pro bono work has been recognized in the 2024 pro bono recognition list, highlighting her commitment to providing at least 25 hours of pro bono legal assistance in the previous year.

Expressing her enthusiasm, Martha said: “It’s great to be back home in the North East. It’s refreshing to be part of a law firm that is committed to its values and genuinely cares about making a positive impact in the local community. I was initially drawn to employment law because at its core it is about relationships. I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into my work with the team and meeting new colleagues and clients in the North East.”

Chris Maddock, partner and head of the employment team, welcomed Martha, saying: “We’re delighted to have Martha on board. She’s a great asset to the team with her significant experience and expertise in employment law. Her involvement with her pro bono work aligns perfectly with our values and I have no doubt that she will be a credit to the team and our business as a whole.”

Martha Averley’s appointment reflects Muckle LLP’s commitment to enhancing its employment team with experienced professionals who share the firm’s values and dedication to making a positive impact in the community.