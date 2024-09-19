Muckle bolsters corporate team

Muckle LLP, a prominent North East law firm recognized for its top-tier corporate law and M&A services, has appointed Atif Salim as the latest addition to its corporate team. This move underscores the firm's commitment to strengthening its capabilities in handling complex corporate transactions.

Atif Salim brings a diverse background to his new role. Before transitioning to law, he spent six years as an account manager at Adobe in London, where he collaborated with high-profile clients such as Marks & Spencer, TUI Travel, and Carphone Warehouse, focusing on optimizing their paid search strategies. Returning to the North East in 2015, Salim worked as a global paid search manager at Sage Group PLC.

Driven by a desire for a career shift, Salim pursued legal studies, completing the Graduate Diploma in Law and the Legal Practice Course at Northumbria University. His legal journey began with a paralegal position at a multinational law firm, followed by a training contract at a regional firm, where he gained substantial experience.

In his new role at Muckle LLP, Salim will engage in a range of corporate transactions, including mergers and acquisitions, investments, buyouts, company reorganizations, and corporate governance matters. Salim expressed enthusiasm for his new career path, highlighting his fascination with transactional and commercial law. He also looks forward to contributing to the firm's social and community initiatives through its sports teams and volunteering opportunities.

Anthony Evans, partner and head of corporate finance at Muckle LLP, praised Salim's enthusiasm and business acumen. He believes Salim’s unique blend of experience and commitment will greatly benefit the firm's corporate team. Salim's addition reflects Muckle LLP's ongoing dedication to providing exceptional service and expanding its expertise in the corporate sector.