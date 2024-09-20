Muckle announces leadership transition

Muckle LLP, the award-winning regional law firm based in the North East and Cumbria, has announced a significant leadership change set for April 2025. Current Managing Partner, Jason Wainwright, will step down on 31 March 2025 after a decade of successful leadership. Wainwright will continue with the firm as part of its growing Equity Partner group.

From 1 April 2025, Anthony Evans, the current head of Corporate, will assume the role of Managing Partner. Wainwright, who has been at the helm since 2015, has overseen a period of remarkable growth and transformation for Muckle. Under his leadership, the firm has achieved consecutive years of double-digit growth, increased turnover and profit, and garnered accolades such as North East Business of the Year and Best Place to Work at the North East Business Awards 2023.

Jason Wainwright has been instrumental in fostering a strong organisational culture, earning Muckle Investors in People Platinum status and leading the firm to achieve B Corp Certification—a first for a North East and Cumbria law firm. His tenure has been marked by a commitment to social, environmental, and transparency standards.

Reflecting on his time, Wainwright stated, “After nearly a decade of leading this incredible group of people, I am proud of everything we've achieved together. We've built a strong strategy for growth, significantly increased our market share, and developed new and growing teams. I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to our incredible people, loyal clients, and valued partners. I'm confident Anthony will continue to drive the firm's success and develop our people-first culture.”

Anthony Evans, who has played a central role in the firm's recent success, will take over as Managing Partner. With his client-focused approach and impressive track record—marked by an 11% annual growth in corporate services—Evans is well-positioned to lead Muckle into its next phase of growth. He will work closely with Wainwright over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition.

Evans commented, “It is a massive privilege to take over as Managing Partner from Jason, under whose leadership we have achieved such an incredible amount. We have never been in a stronger position as a business and as a team. I am excited to take the firm forward into our next chapter.”

Renowned regional dealmaker Philip Clare will succeed Evans as head of Corporate starting 1 April 2025. This transition marks an exciting new chapter for Muckle LLP, as the firm continues to build on its success and commitment to its people and local communities.