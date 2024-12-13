MSPs approve reforms to modernise judicial factors law

The Scottish Parliament has approved major reforms to modernise the law governing judicial factors, paving the way for updated legislation that will enhance protections for money and assets in various legal contexts. The Judicial Factors (Scotland) Bill, now set to receive Royal Assent, signifies a long-awaited overhaul aimed at addressing issues that have stemmed from outdated laws that date back more than a century.

The Law Society of Scotland played a crucial role throughout the legislative process, collaborating closely with the Scottish Government and providing detailed briefings to Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs). Their engagement builds on prior work with the Scottish Law Commission, which laid the foundation for this comprehensive framework for reform.

The new provisions focus on reforming how judicial factors are appointed and operate to protect money and property. Judicial factors often step in to safeguard assets in critical situations, such as breaches of client accounts rules by solicitors. This protection ensures that funds and property remain secure under the watch of a responsible judicial figure, addressing issues where financial interests are at stake.

David Gordon, Convener of the Law Society’s Regulatory Committee, highlighted the significance of these reforms:

“These reforms are a substantial step forward in situations where a judicial factor steps in to protect money and other assets. Most of the current legislation is well over 100 years old, and we’ll now have laws fit for the 21st century.

We are grateful to MSPs for adopting a number of changes suggested by the Law Society and others to improve this legislation. The final result is an even stronger system around the important work of judicial factors.”

Although much of the focus on reform has been around protecting client funds managed by solicitors, the implications of the legislation extend across various areas of law. The reforms are expected to benefit several other critical areas, including:

Child and family law: Where judicial factors may protect the interests of minors.

Trusts and charity law: Strengthening the protection of assets and ensuring proper management of trust affairs.

Estate administration of missing persons: Ensuring that the estate of a missing individual is properly safeguarded and managed.

These improvements reflect a more robust system that not only updates outdated provisions but also provides clarity and legal certainty across different legal scenarios where judicial factors play a critical role in safeguarding assets and protecting stakeholders' interests.

This reform addresses the shortcomings of legislation that, until now, relied on laws that had become outmoded and impractical for contemporary legal needs. By revamping these provisions, Scotland now has a system that aligns with the requirements of modern legal interactions while ensuring that public and private interests remain well-protected.

The Law Society of Scotland’s collaboration with legislative authorities underscores their commitment to refining judicial processes to meet current expectations and challenges. The reforms create a more transparent and efficient system for judicial factors, instilling greater confidence among clients, legal practitioners, and the public that assets and property are appropriately managed.

The approval of the Judicial Factors (Scotland) Bill marks a milestone in Scotland's legal landscape, transforming a century-old framework into a modern system fit for the complexities of the 21st-century legal environment. The updates will strengthen protections across multiple sectors, ensuring client interests are safeguarded, assets remain secure, and legal frameworks address contemporary realities effectively. The Law Society of Scotland’s role in shaping these reforms highlights their ongoing commitment to creating a robust, reliable system that serves the best interests of clients, legal practitioners, and the broader community.