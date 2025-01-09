This website uses cookies

MSB Solicitors welcomes two new family law appointments at Birmingham office

MSB Solicitors appoints family law experts Gemma Kelsey and Hannah Stubbs to strengthen its Birmingham office

MSB Solicitors strengthens its Birmingham office with the appointments of family law experts Gemma Kelsey and Hannah Stubbs. Gemma, an International Family Law Partner, brings 16 years of experience in high-stakes, cross-border family disputes, including child abduction and relocation cases. She has been recognised by Legal 500 and Chambers & Partners and is a founding member of the Child Abduction Lawyers Association. Hannah, a Senior Associate Divorce Specialist, focuses on financial disputes in divorce proceedings and is noted for her clear, client-focused approach. Their appointments enhance MSB’s family law capabilities in Birmingham.