MSB Solicitors strengthens family law team with new appointment

MSB Solicitors has announced the appointment of Susan Alexander as a Family Law specialist at their Chester office. With over 40 years of experience, Susan is recognised for her expertise in family law, collaborative law, and mediation. She holds Resolution accreditation in domestic abuse and separation and currently serves as Secretary of the Cheshire Collaborative Family Lawyers Group.

Susan’s strong background in mediation and complex financial remedy proceedings, particularly across Chester and North Wales, will bolster the firm’s family law capabilities. She began her career in Scotland and was a founding member of the Family Law Association, advocating for vulnerable individuals. Her experience in cross-border English-Scottish cases further enhances MSB’s services.

Commenting on her new role, Susan said, “I am thrilled to join the talented and dynamic team at MSB Solicitors. I’m looking forward to contributing to the ongoing expansion of the Family Law team.”

Emma Carey, Managing Partner of MSB Solicitors, added, “We are delighted to welcome Susan to our team. Her extensive experience and compassionate approach will make a significant impact, particularly as we grow our Chester office and our services nationwide.”

This appointment underscores MSB Solicitors’ commitment to strengthening its Family Law team and providing high-quality legal support to clients.