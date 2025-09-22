MSB Solicitors has firmly established its commitment to Manchester by moving its office from Spinningfields to the historic Blackfriars House. The move is indicative of the growing team within the firm, founded in Liverpool in 1988, which opened its Manchester branch in March 2022. This branch embodies the firm’s foundational principle of justice for all individuals, irrespective of their status, and seeks to provide comprehensive legal services to the local community.

Blackfriars House is noted for being one of Manchester's most distinctive workspaces, situated in the heart of the city’s central business district. The relocation signifies a new chapter for MSB as it expands its footprint across the North West. The new office will house practitioners who provide a full range of services for clients, addressing individual, family, child, and business-related cases, while also offering expertise in property, private client matters, dispute resolutions, and employment law.

Managing partner Emma Carey remarked that “Blackfriars House combines tradition with innovation, as we look back on our history and reimagine our future with a modern, collaborative space.” She further emphasised the strategic location of the new office, stating “Its close proximity to Manchester’s legal and financial heartland makes it the perfect setting for our Manchester team as it continually grows.” The move reflects MSB Solicitors' promise to grow alongside the city, championing legal services with a focus on collaboration and client care.