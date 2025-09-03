MSB Solicitors in Liverpool is set to embrace a significant milestone with the promotion of seven members from its team to partnership status. This development not only underscores the firm’s consistent growth but also highlights its unwavering commitment to nurturing internal talent and fostering future leaders within the legal landscape. Each promotion marks a recognition of both the hard work and dedication of the individuals involved and a reflection of MSB’s encouraging and collaborative culture.

The new partners, who share a wealth of experience and expertise, have all made notable contributions to the firm’s success. Among them is Katie Camozzi, who joined MSB in 2016 and has built a strong reputation in children’s law, handling intricate cases in the High Court and the Court of Appeal, and is accredited in issues such as child abduction and honour-based abuse. Daniel Pierce, another specialist in children’s law who joined in 2020, has excelled in managing complex care proceedings while pushing for tech-driven advancements in legal services.

Steven Davies, the Head of Employment Law, brings insights from his experience advising both employers and employees. Since joining MSB in 2021, he has garnered recognition in the Legal 500 for his strategic expertise. Meanwhile, Amy Tagoe contributes over 15 years of experience in housing litigation, emerging as a trusted voice concerning social housing and regeneration efforts.

Thomas Stockton, who became part of MSB in 2008, leads on social housing disrepair matters and advocates for LGBTQ+ inclusion, making a profound impact on the firm’s social responsibility initiatives. In commercial litigation, John McCreanney, a Fellow of CILEX, employs a clear and practical method to handle cases involving civil fraud and property disputes.

The final addition to the new partners is Tom Mealand, who joined the firm in 2023 and is known for his client-focused approach in secured lending and commercial property matters. More details about each of the upcoming partners can be found on the recently updated MSB Solicitors website.

“I am filled with pride by the promotion of our new partners, some of whom have spent their entire careers at MSB and were once my own trainees,” said Emma Carey, Managing Partner at MSB Solicitors. “To watch their growth from early career professionals into inspiring leaders has been a privilege. These promotions are a celebration of talent, resilience and our shared values. I cannot wait to see what they accomplish next as they step into this new chapter,” she added.