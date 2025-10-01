In exciting news, MSB Solicitors has achieved significant recognition in the 2026 Legal500, with 27 members of its team listed as recommended lawyers and five practice areas acknowledged. The firm’s crime and family teams have secured a prestigious spot in tier 1, while social housing, commercial litigation, and commercial property teams are placed between tiers 2 and 4.

Highlighting the achievements, Andrew Pearson, Sean Sexton and Dr Emma Palmer, who leads the family division, have been named as Leading Individuals. Additionally, Louise Murphy, partner and head of social housing and regeneration, alongside Andrew Fairman, partner and head of built environment and compliance, have earned the title of Next Generation Partners.

The accolades continue with Amy Tagoe, head of housing management, and partner Katie Comozzi from the family division being acknowledged as Leading Associates. In the crime division, notable mentions include Michael McKeown, Alison Sharples, and John Davies as recommended lawyers. The family division is also well represented with Nicola Harris, Emma Carey, Hayley Catherall, Pippa Tudor, John Owens, Daniel Pierce, Nicole Ralston, Diane Matthews, and Susan Alexander all receiving recognition.

From the commercial litigation department, Jonathan Alderton, David Tarttelin, and John McCreaney have been named recommended lawyers. Furthermore, in commercial property, Melissa Bosoboe, Helen Schofield, Tom Mealand, and Sarah Coakley have been recognised. Finally, the social housing division boasts Beth Hyams among its list of recommended lawyers.

The firm’s accolades reflect its continued growth, following recent office openings in Chester and Birmingham, as well as a relocation to the historic Blackfriars House in Manchester. Emma Carey, MSB Solicitors’ managing partner, expressed her pride stating that “the recognition of our team is testament to all their hard work in ensuring we make justice available for everyone, regardless of their status in society.”

She further added, “We are committed to equality, diversity and inclusion and it is fantastic to see the people at the heart of the work we do, such as free initial pro bono advice to transgender and LGBTQ+ people and a free multi-lingual family law clinic for refugees, being recognised by the industry.”