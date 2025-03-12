MPs challenge NDAs in workplace

The discussion formed part of broader parliamentary proceedings addressing key employment issues, including government accountability, paid bereavement leave for miscarriages, and planning reforms impacting agricultural land. MPs argued that NDAs should not be used to silence victims of workplace misconduct, particularly in cases of harassment or discrimination, as this could prevent meaningful cultural change within organisations.

Louise Haigh said “NDAs should never be a tool for covering up wrongdoing or silencing victims. We need to ensure that employees feel safe and empowered to speak out against workplace harassment without fear of legal repercussions.”

Layla Moran added “The use of NDAs in these situations is deeply concerning. We must push for stronger protections that prevent companies from using legal agreements to suppress serious allegations. It’s about fairness, accountability, and creating a safer working environment for everyone.”

The debate highlighted the growing call for legislative changes to limit the misuse of NDAs in employment settings. While NDAs have legitimate uses in protecting trade secrets and commercial interests, many MPs are advocating for reforms that ensure they are not exploited to conceal unethical practices.

Proposed amendments to the employment rights bill may include stricter guidelines on NDA usage and increased protections for whistleblowers. Further discussions are expected in the coming months as lawmakers seek to strike a balance between corporate confidentiality and employee rights.