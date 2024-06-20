Movera launches its own online learning academy

This initiative aims to revolutionise employee development within the company. The academy, which comes after Movera's rebranding last autumn, integrates seven home moving brands, including ONP Solicitors, CLG, and Grindeys.

The new academy features an extensive course catalogue with over 45 courses covering various topics, from management development to IT training. This platform offers a personalised learning experience, allowing employees to tailor their training to their individual needs and interests. To accommodate diverse learning styles, the academy provides materials through multiple mediums, including video, e-learning, guides, quizzes, and both in-person and webinar instructor training classes. The user-friendly interface is accessible on computers, mobiles, and tablets, ensuring inclusivity for all employees.

Chris Harvey, Movera’s Head of Learning and Development, emphasised the academy's role in enabling employees to take charge of their professional growth, reinforcing the company's commitment to continuous learning and upskilling. Natalie Brown, Movera’s Operations Support Manager, praised the platform for its ease of use and flexible, insightful learning catalogues.

The academy also fosters collaboration and engagement through features like forums, leaderboards, and badges, allowing employees to connect, share experiences, and celebrate achievements. This dynamic learning ecosystem is designed to encourage ongoing professional development and skill enhancement across the company.