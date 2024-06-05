Mourant’s Alexander Hawkins and Charlotte Ward have been named 2024 eprivateclient Crown Dependencies NextGen Leaders

Alexander Hawkins specialises in all areas of non-contentious private client and succession matters, offering his expertise to individuals, family offices, and corporate trustees on Guernsey trust and foundation law. His accolades include being named a 2023 eprivateclient Channel Islands NextGen Leader and previously being recognised in the eprivateclient Channel Islands Top 35 under 35. Additionally, he is listed in the Private Client Global Elite Directory 2024.

Charlotte Ward has been a significant part of the Guernsey legal industry since 2013 and joined Mourant in 2021. She advises on all aspects of dispute resolution, with a particular focus on funds, trusts, and employment disputes.

The 2024 eprivateclient Crown Dependencies NextGen Leaders list is an initiative designed to identify, recognise, promote, and introduce the rising stars who are shaping the global private wealth sector. This list evolved from the annual Channel Islands NextGen Leaders list, which succeeded the eprivateclient Channel Islands Top 35 Under 35 launched in 2018. This year, the initiative expanded to include practitioners from all three Crown Dependencies – Guernsey, the Isle of Man, and Jersey.

Gilly Kennedy Smith, Partner and Head of the Guernsey International Trusts and Private Client team, commented: "I would like to extend my sincere congratulations to Alexander and Charlotte on this recognition, particularly as this is the first time Charlotte has been nominated. Both are talented lawyers and have bright futures ahead of them, and this accolade is very well deserved."