Mourant Luxembourg expands with new partner appointment

Jan Dobrzensky joins Mourant from Arendt & Medernach SA, where he garnered extensive experience across Private Equity, Real Estate, Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions teams. With a focus on advising private equity and real estate funds, as well as international and domestic companies, Jan Dobrzensky brings a wealth of expertise in company law, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate finance.

Having been a member of the Luxembourg Bar since 2012 and the Paris Bar since 2005, Jan Dobrzensky's dual qualifications complement his international outlook and understanding of cross-border transactions.

Pierre-Yves Magerotte and Aldric Grosjean, partners at Mourant Luxembourg, expressed their delight at Jan Dobrzensky's appointment, highlighting his wealth of knowledge and experience as a valuable addition to the team. They emphasised the importance of strengthening their offering to continue providing top-notch service to clients.

In response,Jan Dobrzensky expressed his excitement and honour at joining Mourant, affirming his commitment to supporting the firm's Luxembourg and international client-base across various complex transactional matters. He looks forward to collaborating with colleagues across the firm to deliver exceptional results.

This announcement follows the recent internal partner promotion of Saniyé Tipirdamaz, head of Mourant's Banking and Finance practice in Luxembourg, in February this year, further demonstrating the firm's commitment to nurturing talent and expanding its capabilities in key practice areas.