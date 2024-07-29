Mourant celebrates rankings in Chambers

Mourant, a distinguished law firm-led professional services business, has received significant accolades in the Chambers and Partners High Net Worth Guide 2024. Renowned for its expertise in trusts and private wealth law, Mourant has been recognised for its outstanding performance in these areas, solidifying its reputation as a leader in the international private wealth market.

Chambers High Net Worth Guide: A Mark of Excellence

Chambers High Net Worth Guide is a prestigious publication that identifies and ranks the top professional advisers for international private wealth. The guide evaluates law firms, lawyers, and professional advisers globally, providing rankings that are widely regarded as a benchmark of excellence in the field.

Top-Tier Rankings for Mourant

In the 2024 edition of the guide, Mourant's Jersey-based International Trusts and Private Client team maintained its top-tier Band 1 ranking in Offshore: Trusts in Jersey. Additionally, Mourant's Guernsey practice achieved a commendable Band 2 ranking in Offshore: Trusts in Guernsey.

Individual Recognitions

Seven Mourant lawyers from the firm's Guernsey, Jersey, and London offices have also been recognised in the individual ranking tables:

Jonathan Speck , Mourant Senior Partner and leading trust litigator, has been named a Star Individual. Chambers describes this title as awarded to lawyers with "exceptional recommendations in their field." Jonathan is praised as "well known and highly regarded in the contentious trusts world" and as "an excellent lawyer with a great reputation in the market."

Edward Devenport , Head of International Trusts and Private Client in Jersey, retained his top-tier Band 1 ranking. Sources describe him as "a very good technical lawyer" and "fantastic."

Chiara Mundy, Senior Associate, is recognised as an Associate to Watch and is noted as "definitely one to watch for private wealth work."

In Guernsey, Partner Jeremy Wessels is highlighted for his top-tier rankings in the Chambers UK and Global Guides for Dispute Resolution, with accolades for his "superb" legal knowledge and court abilities. Partner Christopher Edwards is acknowledged for his litigation expertise, particularly in trust litigation, with interviewees describing him as "an excellent speaker" who "clearly knows his subject matter."

Gilly Kennedy-Smith, head of the Guernsey International Trusts and Private Client practice, has advanced to Band 2 in this year's guide. Sources commend her for "proactively raising any potential risks and considerations" and praise her for being "very efficient and great with clients."

Tony Pursall, based in London, is recommended in the 'UK expertise based abroad' category for his extensive knowledge of BVI law. He is described as "very knowledgeable and highly respected as both an academic and as a structuring lawyer."

Mourant's impressive rankings in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide 2024 highlight the firm's exceptional capabilities and commitment to excellence in trusts and private wealth law. These recognitions underscore Mourant's position as a leading professional services business in the international private wealth market.