Mourant celebrates 28 mid-year promotions

Mourant, a law firm-led professional services business, has announced 28 mid-year promotions, reflecting significant growth within the firm. This marks an increase of over 50 percent compared to the previous year, showcasing the firm’s commitment to recognising and advancing talent.

The promotions span across various departments, with four individuals advancing in the Mourant legal practice, 18 in Mourant Governance Services, and six within the Business Services teams. All promotions are set to take effect on August 1, 2024.

This mid-year promotion cycle, introduced in 2022, complements the firm’s traditional end-of-year advancement window. It was established to create additional opportunities for career progression and professional development within the firm. So far in 2024, Mourant has celebrated 84 promotions across its global offices, underscoring its dedication to nurturing talent and supporting career growth.

Jonathan Rigby, Mourant's Global Managing Partner, expressed his pride in the firm’s achievements: "To see so many of our people awarded promotions as we reach the mid-year point is testament to the growth and success of our firm over the past 12 months. I would like to congratulate all my colleagues on their recognition and wish them every success as they continue to develop their careers with Mourant."

These promotions reflect Mourant’s ongoing commitment to fostering a dynamic and supportive work environment, ensuring that employees have ample opportunities to advance within the organisation. As the firm continues to expand, these advancements highlight its strategy of investing in people as a core component of its growth.