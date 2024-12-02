Mountford Chambers welcomes Abigail Penny

Specialist criminal, regulatory, and public law set Mountford Chambers has announced the addition of Abigail Penny to its team. Called to the Bar in 1999, Penny joins from 4BB, bringing a wealth of experience in high-profile and complex criminal cases.

With a distinguished career spanning over two decades, Penny has defended in cases involving murder, armed robbery, kidnap, large-scale drug conspiracies, and organised crime. Her expertise in EncroChat-based prosecutions, often representing individuals accused of operating at the highest levels of organised crime, aligns seamlessly with Mountford’s focus areas.

Penny is known for her exceptional advocacy skills, frequently acting as a leading junior in large legal teams. Her meticulous approach to managing highly complex cases often involves tackling intricate disclosure issues, sometimes touching on matters of significant public interest.

Her appellate successes include securing a conviction reversal in Regina v Matthew Poole [2017] EWCA Crim 208, and a sentence appeal in Rex v Charlie Moran [2023] EWCA Crim 1431, both underscoring her adept handling of disclosure failures.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the move, Penny stated:

“I am delighted to start this new chapter at Mountford Chambers. Chambers is perfectly suited to my areas of expertise and will allow me to build upon my experience so far. I am eager to work alongside the talented team at Mountford and help our clients get the results they are looking for.”

Mountford Chambers is recognised for its dedication to excellence in criminal and regulatory law, and the addition of Abigail Penny further solidifies its reputation as a leading set for complex and challenging cases.