A stark warning has been issued for landowners and farmers to act against waste crime following the release of the Environment Agency’s National Waste Crime Survey 2025. The survey findings suggest a worrying trend, indicating that only 12% of those affected have reported the most recent incidents of waste crime, while 57% of landowners and farmers acknowledge that they have fallen victim to such activities.

The research highlights that organised criminal groups are increasingly targeting private property and rural areas, taking advantage of the low reporting rates and the lack of awareness surrounding waste crime. It is estimated that 35% of waste crime incidents are perpetrated by these organised criminal factions, driven primarily by financial motivations. These groups engage in illegal dumping, often offering to dispose of waste at reduced rates before failing to do so.

A significant case last year, where three men were convicted, involved the illegal disposal of over 26,000 tonnes of waste at various sites across the country. Comparing this to the weight of around 2,170 double-decker buses illustrates the massive scale of waste disposal issues faced by the nation.

The Environment Agency is calling for greater involvement from landowners and farmers, making it clear, "Waste criminals’ toxic crimes cause widespread and significant harm to people, places and the economy." Steve Molyneux, the Deputy Director for Waste and Resources Regulation at the Environment Agency, also emphasised the need for public cooperation in reporting incidents, stressing that, "Our survey shows almost three quarters of waste offences go unreported."

Additionally, Circular Economy Minister Mary Creagh has pledged to combat waste crime through comprehensive measures. She stated, "This government will crack down on the waste cowboys, seize and crush fly-tippers’ vans, and clean up Britain." The urgency of tackling these crimes is further mirrored in statements from industry experts.

Sam Corp, Head of Regulation at the Environmental Services Association, remarked that the survey reveals an alarming reality, "With more than half of British landowners now reporting that they have fallen victim to the illegal dumping of waste," emphasising the scope of the waste crime epidemic. Dan Cooke, Director of Policy, Communications & External Affairs at CIWM, noted the adverse impact waste crime has on communities, saying, "Waste crime causes misery and anxiety to communities wherever it occurs."

The survey conducted in February also suggests that up to 20% of total waste produced in the UK might be managed illegally at some point in the supply chain, an amount large enough to fill Wembley Stadium 35 times. Furthermore, respondents reported hefty losses from these illegal activities, with over half indicating costs exceeding £50,000 due to illegal waste sites.

New legislation under the government’s Plan for Change aims to deter rogue operators, with potential prison sentences of up to five years for those caught engaging in illegal waste management practices. The Environment Agency is committed to collaborating with legitimate operators while aggressively pursuing those exploiting the system. In one notable case, a former teacher faced a significant penalty after filling two quarries in Hertfordshire with illegal waste.

As communities face mounting challenges from waste crime, the Environment Agency is urging everyone to be vigilant and to report any suspicious activities. Reporting waste crimes can enhance the chances of prosecution and facilitate swift actions to protect the environment and local economies.